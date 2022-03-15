Day of Iran’s Nezami Ganjavi marked in Turkmenistan

Iran’s cultural attaché in Turkmenistan Navid Rasouli, professor of Persian language and literature Behzad Razazan, some staff members of Iran’s Embassy in Turkmenistan and a number of Persian language students and their families were present in the ceremony on day of Nezami on March 12.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rasouli described Nezami as the one was pioneer in telling stories in Persian literature.

Born in Tafresh in Markazi Province, central Iran, Hakim Nezami (poet of 12th century) was creator of Panj Ganj (or Five Treasures) which has a great foothold in the world literature.

Prominent German philosopher Georg Hegel has appreciated Nezami for his great works.

Maḵhzan-ol-Asrār, Leili and Majnun and Khosrow and Shirin which are parts of Panj Ganj are among the significant works of Nezami .

1483**1424

