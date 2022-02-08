Shamkhani: Vienna talks not to get easier if US fails to abandon fantasies

Continuing maximum pressure against #Iran, current US administration has so far tried to meet the goals that Trump failed to achieve through bullying, by making unsupported promises, " Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"With this Washington's illusions, the path to negotiations will not be smooth", he added.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, left here for Vienna, Austria, early on Tuesday to resume talks with the G4+1.

He is scheduled to hold talks with the chairman of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Enrique Mora.

Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make effort to settle disagreements, will resume work today after a short pause for consultation.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) will hold talks in Vienna to discuss removal of sanctions and revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

