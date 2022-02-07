Feb 7, 2022, 6:52 PM
Iran-Oman Joint Cooperation Commission to convene on Feb. 8-9

Tehran, IRNA– Iranian Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi said on Monday that the 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is due to be held in Muscat on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 8-9).

Najafi said that the commission meeting will be attended by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin who is scheduled to arrive in Muscat tomorrow.  

During his stay in Oman, the Iranian minister also has plans to have meetings with a number of Omani officials, the ambassador said.

He said that the volume of trade between Iran and Oman stood at $1 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (March 21, 2021 – December 21, 2022) posting a 45% growth year-on-year.

