Iran plans to increase production at joint oil fields with Iraq

Isa Noveiri, the caretaker of research and development department at Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, made the remarks on Sunday.

Referring to the importance of extraction of oil from joint fields, the official noted that expert and scientific studies have started on technology usable by Iraq at the joint oilfields.

About activities of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, Noveiri said that development of oilfields in west of the Karun River, southwestern Iran, is on the agenda of the company.

During the past four months, Iranian knowledge-based companies have started working on development of the oilfields, he underlined.

Reportedly, many Iranian oilfields including Azadegan, Jofair, Darquain, Yadavaran, Yaran, Moshtagh, Arvand, Omid, Band-e-Karkheh, Susangerd, Sohrab, and Sepehr are under the authority of Arvandan company.

