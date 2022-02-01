Lebanon’s Hezbollah condoles demise of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani

Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani, a major Shia religious leader, passed away early on Tuesday at the age of 103.

In its message, Hezbollah said that with the demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani, the Muslim world and the seminary schools lost one of their main pillars.

Hezbollah extended condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, other Shia religious leaders and the bereaved family of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani.

