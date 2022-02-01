Iran FM congratulates Chinese New Year

Amirabdollahian extended his congratulation through a Twitter message.

With the start of the second 50 years of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Beijing, the plan for comprehensive cooperation will proceed more powerfully with double efforts, the Iranian foreign minister wrote.

On the occasion of Chinese New Year and on the eve of Beijing 2022 winter Olympics on February 4, the Iranian foreign minister wished success for the Chinese people.

The Chinese New Year - a traditional celebration - falls on February 1, 2022, and begins a year of the Tiger.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish