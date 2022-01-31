Iran awaiting Washington’s political decision: Spox

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that if the other parties respond properly to Iran’s natural rights and rightful demands exactly on the day after the teams return to Vienna, a reliable, sustainable deal could be available and there would be no need for fabricated deadlines.

The spokesman said that Iran is waiting for Washington to inform the P4+1 of its political decision, while there are unconcluded cases left for the Western parties to decide on.

Fundamental measures should be taken on the issue of verification and assurances, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that Iran is waiting for the West's answer on the area of sanctions removal and has passed through ideas phase by offering its innovative ideas in written form.

In connection with the current pause in the talks in Vienna, the diplomat said that the teams have had such adjournments, but the talks have seen progress in all areas, though less in some cases due to inaction or a lack of innovation from other parties.

Recommending other teams to return to the Austrian capital with initiatives in hand, he also advised the US negotiating team that has indirectly participated in Vienna talks to admit Iran’s rightful demands and request nothing more that the JCPOA when they’re back in Vienna.

We won’t accept anything beyond the JCPOA, he said, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the US withdrew in 2018 and restored all sanctions against Iran, causing a big problem for other participants in the deal.

On the speculations about the Qatari foreign minister’s trip to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said that such continuous consultations are natural in the region and should take place on international and regional bilateral issues.

The spokesman also remarked on the visit of the President of the Israeli regime to the UAE, saying that crisis-making is a natural character of this regime and it survives on terror, violation, and bloodshed.

The Israeli regime is the only apartheid regime in the current international system and pursues the same policies defined in the UNGA Resolution 3379 which called the Israeli regime an apartheid regime, he underlined.

Khatibzadeh warned the countries helping the Israeli regime’s crisis making through normalization that they will be the first to fall victim to the regime’s aggressor nature.

On the statements issued by Morocco’s foreign minister, he said that this was not the first time that the Moroccan foreign minister makes unfounded remarks and Iran has tried to overlook such comments out of respect for the Muslim people of Morocco.

He also reacted to Canada’s foreign ministry’s using a fake name for the Persian Gulf in a tweet, saying that the Canadian government has turned some political disputes to "childish" controversies and forgotten that such disagreements cannot affect clear legal issues.

He said that the educated Iranians living in Canada are witnessing every day that Ottawa is attacking the Iranian identity on the one hand and shedding crocodile tear on the other hand.

It is the absolute duty of the Islamic Republic of Iran government to safeguard all dimensions of Iranian identity and the Iranians living in Canada about whom bad reports are sometimes heard, he underlined.

Khatibzadeh said that the cycle of violation begun by some countries in Yemen has no end point unless they put an end to their aggressive actions.

Yemeni people should be brought out of the years-long blockade and the countries in the region should help them to have better days in the future, he emphasized.

The spokesman welcomed expansion of ties between countries of the region, including Iraq and Saudi Arabia that have begun power swapping and said that there is enough area for convergence in the region and the countries don’t need to compete.

