Iran, Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest

Amirabdollahian and Al Thani discussed ways to develop bilateral relations.

They conferred on the latest regional developments as well as issues of mutual interest.

The two foreign ministers emphasized reinforcing diplomacy and negotiations in resolving issues.

The regional developments and the continuation of consultations between the two countries on maintaining peace and stability in the regional and global arenas were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

