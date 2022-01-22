Iran, E3 representatives discuss removal of unlawful sanctions in Vienna

As part of the eighth round of talks underway in the Austrian capital city, the negotiations continued with the focus of verification of the sanctions removal and obtaining a guarantee from the JCPOA parties.

Earlier today, expert talks continued among experts from Iran and P4+1.

Also, Ali Bagheri Kani and deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met earlier on Saturday.

At the same time, expert meetings have kicked off within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats.

The meetings are being held to discuss a variety of issues with a particular focus on removal of the imposed sanctions.

