Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 9

-- Negotiations on JCPOA to resume amid new sanctions

Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to reconvene in Vienna today to resume talks on the revival of the tattered agreement as the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran that could be seen as a “wrench” thrown into the process.

Enrique Mora, the European Union’s political director, who coordinates the Vienna talks, said on Wednesday that diplomats will take part in a meeting of the Joint Commission of the nuclear deal, which is officially called the JCPOA – and make “a number of

-- Wrestling with world powers to achieve breakthrough

Iranian wrestlers Mohammadreza Geraei and Amir-Hossein Zare’ capped off a glittering year by claiming the United World Wrestling’s Breakthrough Performance of the Year award.

This was a second UWW recognition for the Iranian duo, having already been named the top wrestlers of their respective weight classes in 2021.

Greco-Roman sensation Geraei, 25, defied all expectations at the Tokyo Olympics in August, going all the way to beat Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine for the 67kg gold.

The Iranian completed a clean sweep of major golds two months later as he outmuscled Russian Nazir Abdullaev for the ultimate prize at the Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway.

The new round of discussions between Iran and Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia – known as the P4+1 – comes after Iranian negotiators brought forward two sets of proposals on how to remove US sanctions that were imposed on Tehran in the aftermath of Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and how the Islamic Republic would roll back its nuclear activities within the terms of the 2015 agreement.

-- Trumpist Grandstanding Ahead of New Talks

Iran says new sanctions announced by the U.S. against the Islamic Republic will not give any leverage to the West which is currently engaged in talks with Tehran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Washington sanctioned specialist units of Iran’s law enforcement agencies and counter-terror forces, as well as several of their officials, and Gholamreza Soleimani, who commands Iran’s Basij force, just before the return of the remaining signatories of the nuclear deal to Vienna to resume negotiations.

-- U.S. Plans $650mn Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia: Pouring More Gasoline on Raging Fire’ in Yemen

The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution on Tuesday that would have prohibited the proposed sale of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, missile launchers and other weapons and support to Saudi Arabia.

The vote was 67 to 30 against the resolution, which was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats.

While many U.S. lawmakers consider Saudi Arabia an important partner in the Middle East, members of Congress have also criticized the country for its war on Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, and for its human rights record.

-- Parliament Speaker in Istanbul

Parliament speaker Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf was to leave for Istanbul later Wednesday to attend the 16th conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC.(

Qalibaf is planned to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the conference. The Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States was established in 1999 based on an initiative by Iran and is the parliamentary branch of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

