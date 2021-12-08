Iranian female weight lifters make history in Saudi Arabia

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships were held October 4-12 in the Saudi city of Jeddah, where the Iranian female athletes were able to secure third place which is considered an unprecedented development in Iranian weightlifting history and the beginning of an evolution in the sport, but how has it happened?

The Iranian Weightlifting Federation selected seven young female weightlifters after holding several camps and competitions to dispatch them to the international event. This tournament was not in the eyes of the federation and the athletes who saw it as a platform to get more experiences, but they considered it as a ladder to reach the international championship. Iranian weightlifters such as Ghazaleh Hosseini, Yekta Jamali and other teammates succeeded in winning third place in Saudi competitions.



Iranian female weight lifter Yekta Jamali won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the 81 kg category of the IWF Youth World Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Jamali became the vice-champion in the 81 kg category.

Earlier, she grasped three bronze medals in the 87 kg category in international competitions in Uzbekistan.

Ghazaleh Hosseini was another Iranian female weightlifter, who got a bronze medal in the 59 kg category of the IWF Youth World Championships in Jeddah.

Iranian girls’ weightlifting team has been praised by national and international experts for their efforts in Jeddah.

