Farhadi's "A Hero" wins green light to compete in OSCAR

According to deadline.com, the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has unveiled list of films eligible to compete in international film category, animated feature film and documentary feature.

Films from 93 countries have been selected to contest in the 94th Academy Awards' best international feature film category. Farhadi's A Hero is going to officially represent Iran in the international event.

A Hero was displayed for the first time at the 74th Cannes Film Festival and won the Grand Prix in the festival, narrating story of a man named Rahim, a divorced father on a two-day leave from debtors’ prison. When Rahim returns a purse containing gold coins, it gains positive attention, but the story takes several twists and turns.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai, Sarina Farhadi as well as some local actors from Shiraz, Fars province, play in the internationally recognized film.

The list published by Academy Awards includes 26 films for animated feature category and 138 films for documentary feature section. The list of candidates for international and documentary movies is slated to be announced on December 21.

The 94th Academy Awards' best international feature film category is going to accept premium movies that are screened from March 1 to December 31, 2021.

