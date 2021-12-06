IRNA chief commemorates memory of martyred reporters

Naderi met with the families of Sapahdar Sajedi and Mehdi Mirafzali, one a reporter and the other a photojournalist, who were martyred in the sad incident.

He presented gifts to the families of the martyred reporters and wished he would be grateful of the efforts of the martyrs who “sacrificed their lives for information and awareness.”

16 years ago today a C-130 plane carrying reporters for the coverage of military drills in southeastern Iran crashed shortly after takeoff in Tehran when 96 reporters from different Iranian media lost their lives.

