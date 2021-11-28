Nov 28, 2021, 5:02 PM
Iran FM meets, confers with ECO secretary general in Ashgabat

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri met and conferred on the sidelines of an ECO Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Earlier in the day, Amirabdollahian has met with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan Republic.

