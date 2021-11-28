Iran’s Eskandarzadeh wins gold at World Para Powerlifting

Iran’s Eskandarzadeh lifted 150kg in the men’s up to 80kg category to not only secure him the gold medal of the contest but set a new Asian junior record.

The 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships (Senior Championships) kicked off on Sunday. The first edition of the event was held in Uppsala, Sweden, in 1994.

443 athletes from 68 nations have participated in the contest to make it the largest ever in the history of these competitions.

Ehsan Souri, Saeed Eskandarzadeh, Alireza Izadi, Seyed Yousef Yousefi, Mohsen Bakhtiar, Amir Jafari, Ali Seifi, Nader Moradi, Ruhollah Rostami, Hamed Solhipour, Saman Razi, Ali Akbar Gharibshahi, Mehdi Sayyadi, and Ahmad Aminmanzadeh of Iran are competing in these championships.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish