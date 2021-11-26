Iran’s nuclear path is merely peaceful: Nuclear chief

Eslami was speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the late Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated on November 27, 2020.

The AEOI chief mentioned Fakhrizadeh’s valuable contribution to Iran’s nuclear technology, saying that he never stopped working despite being under threat for over 20 years.

He said that the foes of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always tried to ruin the Islamic Revolution and the latest attempt was done by the US in the form of economic terrorism.

They are seeking to keep Iran away from the path of success by sanctions, negotiations and threats, as they have never wanted Iran to be prosperous, Eslami said.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran sincerely fulfilled all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, but they reneged on their part of commitments.

The official also said that Iran has shown that its nuclear path was merely peaceful through negotiating on safeguards agreements and its NPT commitments with correct legal and political behavior while giving not pretext to the adversaries.

He noted that Iran would continue its nuclear activities to leverage the technology in all aspects of people’s lives, including in medicine, agriculture, environment and industry.

Iran has put generating 10 gigawatts of nuclear power on agenda, as emphasized by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the AEOI chief said.

