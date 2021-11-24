FM assistant, Irish official survey international developments

Ways to diversify and strengthen bilateral ties, especially in economic, technological and cultural ties were surveyed in the meeting, in which both sides were agreed and empathetic on need to having broader ties.

Sa’adat focusing on regional developments, said that the crisis in Afghanistan is in need of attention.

“The crisis in Afghanistan, especially the recent developments there is the result of the foreign intervention of the hegemonic powers, and especially the United States in that country and the region. Such conditions have led to new wave of Afghan refugees, 300,000 of whom have arrived in Iran,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat said that Iran is hosting four million Afghan immigrants and refugees currently, and observing good neighborly relations and human rights consideration, we also provide living facilities, water, foodstuff and education for their children, while the international foundations and some countries that have commitments have neither one made any serious moves accordingly.

The Irish side, for her part, appreciated Iran’s humanitarian moves in assisting the refugees and also appreciated Iran’s announcement of readiness to assist the exit of Irish citizens form Afghanistan.

She also said that Ireland’s role in facilitating the implementation of Resolution 2231 is known to the Iranian officials and stressed that her country also favors the revival of the JCPOA and wishes to play a positive and constructive role in that respect.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish