Iran advises Canada to stop systemic policy on killing indigenous people

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Thursday in response to a draft resolution declared by Canada at the United Nations' Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khatibzadeh termed such a declaration by Canada with the support of certain Western countries as a repetition of baseless claims based on incorrect information and dishonest generalization.

Most of the votes which were in favor of the draft resolution had been cast under the political pressures and threats, he added.

He went on to say that Canada and other founders of the resolution are addicted to continuing unsuccessful projects on defaming Iran.

The project has already failed, the spokesman stressed.

Unfortunately, those who have a long record of violating human rights and selling weapons to the occupying regimes turned the issue of human rights into a tool for achieving their political purposes, the spokesman noted.

Such unethical and inexcusable moves will not help respect human rights and improve its situation worldwide; instead, it fans the flame of negative clichés and political labels against the nations, he underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the anti-Iran measure taken by Canada and other founders of the resolution as it is a misuse of human rights to fulfill political motives, he stated.

Iran repeats its advice to Canadian officials that they have to stop cooperation with the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and make a halt to being a host of the thieves of assets of the Iranian people.

He further described Canada's move as shameful to gather infamous governments of the US and the UK and the Zionist regime of Israel, which have a bad record in the issue of human rights, to teach principles of human rights to Iran.

Protection of human rights is one of the basic pillars in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the country has cost a lot to support people's rights.

