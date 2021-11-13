Martyr Soleimani Award to be awarded to winners of 15th Cinéma Vérité festival

In the last edition of the festival in 2020, the Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye".

In the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the festival, the director of the Cinéma Vérité festival Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam underscored that the Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani is aimed at commemorating this "respected martyr".

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from Dec 6-16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections, including National, International, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format.

1424**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish