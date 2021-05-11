Leader: Only with language of strength can one talk with Zionist criminals

He made the remarks in a virtual meeting with the representatives of student groupings on Tuesday on the 28th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ayatollah Khamenei said all the savage crimes perpetrated (by Zionists) in Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Holy Quds and other parts of the Palestine are right before the eyes of whole world so everyone has to condemn to according to his/her duties.

He further expressed deep regret over the two very bitter and bloody incidents in the Islamic world namely in Afghanistan and Palestine and asked the Almighty to damn all those criminals who shed the blood of innocent young girls in Afghanistan and went to an unbelievable extreme by committing the crime of martyring the adolescent girls .

The Supreme Leader also paid tribute to the Palestinian nation because of their vigilance and firm will and said the Zionists understood no other language but force so Palestinians have to empower themselves and improve their resistance to make criminals yield and stop their brutal acts.

***rule of people, election of officials by people very important principle

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to rule of people and election of officials by people is very important, stressing that the enthusiastic participation of people in elections has great effect on the capabilities of the elected government and adds to its credibility and country's security and power of deterrence.

According to the Supreme Leader's official website Khamenei.ir, Ayatollah Khamenei further stated, “I feel it is my duty to express my sorrow over the two incidents of bloodshed in the world of Islam. One is the bitter, heart-wrenching tragedy in Afghanistan and the martyrdom of innocent, young schoolgirls who were attacked without having been guilty of any crime. May God's curse be on those who spread crimes to such an extent that they allow for the slaying of a large number of innocent, teenaged girls.”

Imam Khamenei also emphasized, “In the recent events of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine and Holy Quds, the Zionists' malicious behavior is being seen by the eyes of the people of the world. It is truly everyone's duty to take a stance and condemn this malicious, criminal, barbaric behavior of the Zionists in recent days.”

The Leader also added, “Fortunately, the Palestinians are awake and firm. They must continue on this path. One can only talk with the language of strength with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong and confront them. They must force them to stop their crimes and to surrender to truth and justice.”

The meeting was held via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic and the student representatives expressed their opinions during the virtual meeting.

Ayatollah Khamenei gave a speech at the end of the meeting.

