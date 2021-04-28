Foreign boots on regional ground source of insecurity: Iranian speaker

Addressing the virtual seminar of “Persian Gulf is our home,” which was held by Supreme National Defense University, Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that foreign forces especially American ones, who have come from outside of the region, disrupt regional security and destroy economic opportunities both inside and outside of the area.



“Today, if there is a kind of distance and gap between northern and southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf, it is because of the US military presence in the region,” the speaker said, adding that they have come to create numerous phenomena in the region in order to hatch plots and then try to control them.



However, powerful Iran has shown practically that it will not allow the US to influence in northern areas of the Persian Gulf, Ghalibaf warned, adding that the Islamic Republic has cut off Americans’ hands from the northern areas of the Persian Gulf.



He also expressed hope that regional states will join forces to terminate the US military presence in the region.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish