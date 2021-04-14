Iran, China expand ties in fighting narcotics

Mahmoodi in the meeting of " Chen Yuta O", emphasized holding regular meetings and acceleration of sharing information by Iran and China, reaffirming Iran’s readiness to expand joint campaign.

He made it clear that special officers have been appointed on contact points for Iran and China.

The Iranian officer noted that drug traffickers are using different methods to smuggle the narcotics adding that we have to change the tactics to combat drug trafficking.

Chinese police liaison officer Chen Yuta O for his part, said that his country was also ready to improve interaction and cooperation between Anti-Narcotics bodies of the both countries.

Moreover, the two sides discussed the need for regular interaction, communications and sharing of best practices in fighting narcotics.

