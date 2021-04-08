Joint JCPOA Commission to continue work tomorrow

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, will resume its work in person on 9 April at 10.00 CET in Vienna.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

Participants will take stock of the discussions held at various levels this week, including the relevant expert groups, in the view of a possible return of the United States and to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides.

Earlier today, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA.

He said that cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues in both areas of fact-checking and technological assistance.

Referring to the fruitful meeting with Grossi, he said that there are some duties for the IAEA that the agency should be able to carry out on time when they get to the conclusion during the negotiations.

He added that Iran-IAEA interaction on disputed issues and the questions that exist will continue and expressed assurance that these issues can be resolved in a constructive interaction if there is goodwill.

Araghchi is in Vienna at the head of the Iranian negotiating team to participate in the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

