Iranian diplomat invites Chinese companies to invest in Iran

Darvishi Motevalli met and held talks with the director-general of the Foreign Affairs Office of Guangdong Province Chen Qiuyan on Wednesday.

Describing investment opportunities in Iran, including access to markets in the Middle East, West Asia, and Eurasia, Darvishi Motevalli invited companies and industries in Guangdong Province as China's richest province to invest in Iran.

He described cooperation in economic, commercial, industrial, scientific, and technological areas as the main focus of mutual ties.

Increasing cooperation in the field of tourism and extending the Guangdong Free Zone Cooperation Agreement with Qeshm Free Zone were among other requests from the Chinese official by the Iranian diplomat.

In the meeting, which was held to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Chinese side welcomed the signing of the 25-year-old Iran-China strategic cooperation document and stressed the full readiness of Guangdong Province to cooperate with Iran and private sector investment in Iran.

