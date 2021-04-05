Iran, Pakistan to share experiences on naval operations

Commander of the Iranian Army's first zone Rear-Admiral Jaafar Tazakkor made the remarks in a meeting with the commander of Pakistani flotilla Khan Mahmood Asif.

Practicing and holding joint meetings to exchange maritime knowledge relay the message that security and peace in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the North Indian Ocean can only be achieved with the help of regional states, Tazakkor noted.

Pakistani official, for his part, underlined that reinforcing relations between the two countries' navies and conducting joint exercises are the two major goals of the fleet in Bandar Abbas.

Establishing security in the Persian Gulf, which is the most significant international highway in the world, is of prime importance for Iran and Pakistan, he further noted.

