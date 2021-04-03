Iranian, Pakistani Armies cooperate to support maritime security

Commander of Iranian Army's first zone Rear-Admiral Jaafar Tazakkor made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony a Pakistani flotilla docked at a harbor in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Iran-Pakistan maritime cooperation has existed from the past and still continues, Admiral Tazakkor said.

He said that Pakistani flotilla is in Iran in line with cooperation of Navy forces of Iran and Pakistan, adding that the two Navies will stage a joint maneuver at the end of expedition.

Such travels will boost interactions and have positive impacts on security of the ships and sea trade, Rear-Admiral Tazakkor noted.

Pakistani flotilla will stay in Iran for four days, he said adding that it carries a message of peace, solidarity and friendship for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region as well.

1483**1416

