Iran cooperating with regional countries in horse racing

Given the high cost of air transport of horses, Iran and some Eurasian countries have agreed to form a group to pave the way for ground transport of horses which save money when hold foreign racing events, head of Equestrian Federation of Iran Masoud Khalili told IRNA.

He said that formation of this group allows regional countries to participate in international races.

Different types of horse racing are currently held in many provinces of Iran, according to Khalili.

However, he said that the coronavirus pandemic has made holding international races and using foreign coaches and referees currently impossible.

He expressed hope that next month an international horse racing with the presence of 20 countries would be held in Iran.

The official also said that a team of young and teenager horse riders would be trained to participate in international races.

There are roughly 440 horse riding clubs in Iran, among which 118 enjoy official licenses.

