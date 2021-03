Salehi made the inaugurations during a tour of an exhibition of technological and research achievements of the Research Center for Nuclear Science and Technology.

The new radio medicines, LU177-Rituximab and LU177-Trastuzumab, have been designed for cancer treatment.

Both radio medicines have successfully undergone the clinical tests at nuclear medicine unit of Bushehr University of medical Sciences.

