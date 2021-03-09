Iran Sepahan SC, Lebanon Al Ahed sign MoU

The signing ceremony which was held virtually focused on exchange of experiences and development of international cooperation.

Sepahan Club's Managing Director Mohammad Reza Saaket, Al-Ahed Club's Chairman Tamim Sleiman and other officials of both clubs were present in the ceremony.

Based on mutual agreement, the two will exchange cultural, engineering and scientific experiences among coaches and hold training camps and friendly matches.

Sepahan, aka Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan Sport Club, is one of the successful football teams in Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish