Mar 3, 2021, 2:49 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84250151
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 claims 86 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

COVID-19 claims 86 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, March 3, IRNA – Some 86 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 60,353, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

Some 8,525 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 764 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 86 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 60,353.

Lari noted that 1,413,717 patients out of a total of 1,656,699 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,747 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 114 million people across the world, of whom over 2,530,000 people have lost their lives.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 11 =