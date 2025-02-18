Israel defies withdrawal deadline, keeps some troops in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has decided to keep its troops at five locations, missing Tuesday’s deadline for a complete withdrawal from the Arab country, a Lebanese security source reported.

"The Israeli army has withdrawn from all Lebanese border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to explosives in some areas and damage to the roads," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israeli military spokesperson said on Monday that the regime will maintain its troops at five points past a withdrawal deadline despite warnings from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement that Israel is violating a ceasefire agreement.

Nadav Shoshani called it a “temporary measure” approved by the U.S.-led body monitoring the ceasefire that came into effect in late November.

The Israeli forces will, for the time being, remain at the outposts in Lebanon “so we can continue to defend our residents and to make sure there’s no immediate threat,” Shoshani added.

The announcement, however, came after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun raised concerns that Israel would not move all of its forces out of the country by the agreed deadline.

“We are afraid that a complete withdrawal will not be achieved tomorrow,” Aoun said in a statement.

Lebanon’s concerns over the Israeli plans illustrate the fragility of the ceasefire that has been violated hundreds of times by the regime.

Israel and Hezbollah ended a year-long war in November, following a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. and France.

A deadline for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, was originally set for January but extended to February 18 at Israel’s request.

4399**9417