Pakistan raps anti-Iran threats, urges fair revival of JCPOA

Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistani Foreign Minister (2nd from Left) addressing representatives of Islamic nations to the UN, February 18, 2025

The top Pakistani diplomat in a meeting with the envoys of Islamic countries at the UN warns against Israel’s increasing threats to Iran, saying the regime’s rhetoric poses a serious risk to regional and international peace and security.

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar condemns the Israeli regime for threatening Iran and stresses the need to revive the nuclear deal signed between the Islamic Republic and several world powers in 2015.

Ishaq Dar issued the condemnation while meeting with permanent representatives and ambassadors of Islamic countries to the United Nations in New York on Monday.

The top diplomat, who also hold the portfolio of the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, explained his country’s positions on several West Asian issues, including the developments in Gaza, the Israeli aggression in the region, Iran, and the situation in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon.

He emphasized that Pakistan is deeply concerned about the reported threats of the Israeli regime to carry out more attacks against Iran, calling it a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

Ishaq Dar also called for the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and expressed hope that all parties would seek to revive the deal on fair terms, as this should make a significant contribution to achieving lasting peace and security throughout the Middle East.

Regarding the issues in the region, he said that the Middle East is facing a major challenge. Therefore, the countries of the region must work collectively to protect the interests of Palestine and uphold the principles and goals of the Islamic-Arab world. He also mentioned the catastrophic situations in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the blatant Israeli violation of the ceasefire there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Pakistani foreign minister denounced a joint U.S.-Israeli plot to force Palestinians out of Gaza, adding that Israel and its backers must be dissuaded from reviving the Gaza war and expelling Palestinians from their land.

Ishaq Dar also urged the Arab and Islamic countries to take steps to end Israel's campaign of violence and displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and secure an independent Palestinian state.

