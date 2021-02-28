Iran’s military power unignorable in world: Cmdr

Had it not been for that, the enemy would have the same thing to Iran that it did to Iran's western and eastern neighbors, Sayyari said, adding that they do not dare to attack now.

Speaking to students of the Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University of the Army, he said that Iran had up-to-date military equipment before the Islamic Revolution as well but did not have mastery over it.

But after the Revolution, despite arms embargoes, Iran made the defensive equipment it needed, Sayyari said, adding, "If we do not move at the pace of science, we will definitely be caught off-guard."

He went on to say that today's defense science pivots on drones, unmanned submarines, and armed robots.

