Iran, Iraq discuss ways to use banking resources

Hemmati met and held talks with Chalabi on Saturday, according to Central Bank of Iran's Public Relations.

The two sides reviewed the methods of using the Iranian Central Bank's resources.

During the meeting, the necessary measures for transferring and using the mentioned resources were examined by two sides.

Noting that recent payments have been made from Iran's resources in Iraq, Chalabi said that the process of using these resources will be accelerated from now on and efforts are being made to operational channels and methods approved by the Iranian side to use these resources.

Under the talks, Iran is supposed to have access to financial resources from gas exports to Iraq.

