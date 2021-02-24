Iranian FM spox talks with Syrian ministers in Damascus

Syrian Foreign and Expatiates Minister Faysal Mikdad and Khatibzadeh discussed bilateral relations particularly in the spheres of media, culture and politics.

During the meeting, the two sides also dealt with the latest developments in the region and significance of enhancing communication and consultation between the two countries at all levels to push bilateral relations forwards in the interests of the two friendly countries.

Referring to inhumane impacts of the unilateral sanctions against Iran, Mikdad stressed the need for joint efforts to counter common challenges threatening regional peace and security.

Mikdad reaffirmed Syria’s support to Iran’s stance regarding JCPOA, condemning the attempts to distort Iran's image or holding it responsible for the US withdrawal from the agreement.

Khatobzadeh also voiced Iran's support to Damascus to be able to restore peace and security to the country and maintain its indolence and sovereignty.

In a separate meeting with the Syrian Minister of Information Imad Sarah, Khatibzadeh also explored ways of enhancing bilateral relations between both countries, particularly in the field of media and culture.

During the meeting, Sarah highlighted the importance of press cooperation to confront the media war that targets the two countries and attempts to distort facts and concepts.

For his part, KhatibZadah said that the countries which launched the terrorist war on Syria failed to achieve their goals through the field war and turned to an economic and media war to “tighten the noose around the Syrian people and mislead public opinion.”

8072**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish