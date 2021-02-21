FM spox: No direct talks held between Iran and US

In reaction to media hype on Iran-US direct talks, Khatibzadeh said that the news of direct dialogue between Iran and the US is not true as stated.

He stressed that no direct talks have been conducted between the two governments.

Referring to the efforts underway to get released the Iranians who have been detained mainly without a clear crime and in non-legal processes in the US, he said that they are in adverse circumstances in US prisons.

He further noted that this issue has been a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Some messages have been received from new US administration through the US interests section in Iran, i.e. the Embassy of Switzerland and some foreign ministers from other countries to prepare to pursue this issue, he elaborated.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that Iran’s policy is to get released its prisoners in the US, adding that Iran is ready for this issue and they have no dialogue with the US.

