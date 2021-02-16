Market of Iranian products expanding in Armenia

Pointing to the dispatch of a 40-member delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Armenia, Karami said that with the support of the innovation and prosperity fund and the center for international interactions, the Deputy of Science and Technology arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia today.

He added that knowledge-based and creative companies are presented in the fields of "textile", "agriculture and machinery", "building", "petrochemical", "cosmetics", "organic food" and "digital".

Knowledge-based and creative companies will have a specialized meeting with Armenian partners and companies, he noted.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish