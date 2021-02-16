Feb 16, 2021, 7:01 PM
Market of Iranian products expanding in Armenia

Tehran, Feb 16, IRNA – The secretary of the headquarters for knowledge-based economy culture-building and development of soft and creative industries Parviz Karami said on Tuesday that 40 Iranian technology companies were dispatched to Armenia to develop the market for knowledge-based products made in global markets.

Pointing to the dispatch of a 40-member delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Armenia, Karami said that with the support of the innovation and prosperity fund and the center for international interactions, the Deputy of Science and Technology arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia today.

He added that knowledge-based and creative companies are presented in the fields of "textile", "agriculture and machinery", "building", "petrochemical", "cosmetics", "organic food" and "digital".

Knowledge-based and creative companies will have a specialized meeting with Armenian partners and companies, he noted.

