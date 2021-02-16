Third Technology Investment Meeting kicks off

In the virtual inauguration ceremony of the event, Akbar Ghanbarpour said that TIM2021 is side event in the D-8 Technology Transfer and Exchange Network (D8TTEN), whose secretariat is in Pardis Technology Park in Tehran.

TIM2021 is held virtually in 5 panels hosting 6 addresses in two days, starting today, with the presence of 40 investors from 21 countries, according to Ghanbarpour.

20 startups, all Iranian, will introduce their ideas to investor in this event, he said, adding that 30 percent of startups are in healthcare area and the rest cover such fields as FinTech, ICT, AI and oil, gas and petrochemical products.

Ghanbarpour also said that the event serves s a bridge among startups and investors, so that innovative ideas can get a platform to go practical.

D-8 is group of eight developing Islamic countries, including Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Nigeria.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish