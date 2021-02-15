Gen. Soleimani showed compassionate face of Islam to world

The late commander put an end to the misunderstanding toward Islamic civilization, Ebrahimi-Torkman made the remarks at Webinar of the International Conference of Martyr Soleimani School and the New Islamic Civilization.

The martyr supported Muslims as he did so for other followers of divine religions, he underscored.

He had extended his attention beyond the specific border and geography, he added.

During the event, the participants pointed out that the life of the hero has inspired the freedom-seeking souls in the world.

7129**2050

