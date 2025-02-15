Iran says the U.S.’s ‘humiliating’ treatment of migrants is ‘unacceptable’

Tehran, IRNA -- The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the U.S. administration for what he described as humiliating treatment of migrants, including Iranian nationals, characterizing such behavior as unjustifiable and contrary to human rights standards.

Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday that the Foreign Ministry will spare no effort to support the rights of Iranian nationals. For that reason, he added, the ministry issued necessary directives to Iran’s Interest Section in Washington DC as well as other diplomatic and consular missions in South America to offer assistance to Iranian nationals expelled from the United States.

The spokesperson went on to say that Iran is the homeland of all Iranians, and compatriots can return freely.

He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is prepared to facilitate their return and resolve any issues related to this process.

The U.S. administration has ramped up the deportation of “undocumented” migrants as part of harsh immigration policies by President Donald Trump who began his second term on January 20.

On Wednesday, 119 immigrants from Asian countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Pakistan, and China were flown from the U.S. to Panama on a military plane.

That followed the deportation of immigrants from other countries like Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil on military flights, while the deportees were handcuffed and shackled. That sparked criticism in destination countries over what was described as the treatment of migrants as criminals.

