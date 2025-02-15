Four Palestinians killed by Israelis in West Bank’s Nablus

Tehran, IRNA – Four Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the four killed men as: Jihad Mahmoud Hassan Mosharaqa and Mohammed Ghassan Abu Abed from Nur Shams refugee camp, and Khalid Mustafa Sharif Amer 23 of Alar town.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported that another Palestinian youth was killed during the Israeli regime's raid on eastern Nablus.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 910 Palestinians across the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

6125**9417