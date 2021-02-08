Biden should learn from 42 years of fruitless pressure, threat against Iran: Official

Speaking at the ceremony to inaugurate Iran’s second permanent exhibition of nuclear achievements in Qazvin, 150 km northwest of Tehran, Salehi said if the US thinks that with pressure they can defeat Iran, they know nothing about Iran.

Salehi said that it is a disgrace for the US that they have not realized that pressure, threat, and sanction cannot force Iran to surrender.

He added that Biden has just taken office and has already called on Iran to stop uranium enrichment and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei gave him a proper answer.

The US should know that Iran’s move toward achieving peaceful nuclear energy will never stop and the right cannot be ignored, he said, adding that the US made Saddam, MEK, and Daesh (ISIL) counter Iran and saw their fate.

They wanted to make the Iranian nation to starve and make them sick through sanctioning food and medicine, but Iran is now self-sufficient in food and many medicines, he said.

Referring to the services the nuclear industry can provide for making medicines, Salehi said that one thing needed for making the COVID-19 vaccine was a centrifuge that was made for pharmaceutical companies.

He went on to say that the US should try interaction instead of confrontation, which should of course be based on balance, adding that the enemy tries its best to keep Iran from becoming strong and then do what they want with the country.

Salehi also said that the enemies have a problem with the Islamic System and the nuclear issue is just a pretext.

