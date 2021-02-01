Six percent increase in Iran's petrochemical products: Official

Evaluating function of petrochemical complexes in current Iranian year as positive, Mirhashemi said that in spite of different challenges, Iran's petrochemical products have increased 6 percent.

"We hope that this year's production will reach 61 million tons, no doubt that we would have made more growth in the outputs, if we didn't face COVID-19," he said, adding that there is a growing trend in petrochemical outputs.

Caretaker of planning and development department of National Petrochemical Company of Iran Hassan Abbaszadeh said on December 26, 2020 that the company is focusing on leading petrochemical projects to replace the crude oil and gas exports.

Noting that the price of a ton of gas is $90 and the price of each ton of methanol is estimated between 150 and 200 dollars, the official said that implementing the projects and turning methanol into propylene, their price will rise to 1,500 dollars per ton.

