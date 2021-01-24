FM: Libya keen on developing ties with Iran

FM Taher Siala said that Libya wants deep, historical, brotherly and Islamic relations with Iran.

Libyan Foreign Ministry in a statement announced that Sheibani underscored the importance of developing bilateral relations, cooperation with chambers of commerce and businessmen and consultations in the context of international bodies.

He vowed to do his best for normalizing relations between two countries and holding joint committee meeting.

Iranian diplomat said that Iran is ready to help Libyan government solve crisis and reestablish stability and security in the country.

Sheibani presented his credentials to Head of the Presidential Council of Libya and prime minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj on Saturday.

