Israel, Saudi Arabia lobbying to prevent US from rejoining JCPOA, academic says

Farahi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA Political correspondent on Saturday.

The new US president is scheduled to announce his plans with regard to international relations and national security, she said, adding that whether Biden announces plans for rejoining JCPOA or no depends on the chances Iran and the United States will reach an agreement.

It has to be noted that the US return to international treaties, such as the Paris Agreement, does not rely on reciprocal measures of other countries, while US rejoining the JCPOA will also require Iran to adhere its nuclear commitments under the deal once again, the academic said.

Farahi, however, said that a stronger agreement is unlikely to happen in the short term.

Asked whether it is possible that the new US administration will continue with the Trump’s policy of maximum pressure against Iran, she said that it would be much better for Biden to take Obama’s path and try to prevent Iran from reaching Atomic weapons thorough JCPOA.

It is clear that the return of the United States is not possible without dialogue and finally an agreement with Iran, the academic said.

