Official: Iran, Cuba keen on producing million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Iran has nine active coronavirus vaccine cases and Cuba has four volunteers for the vaccine, Jahanpour wrote in his Twitter account, adding that both sides have been under US sanctions for decades and sanctions were escalated over the past months.

Cuba is being prepared for clinical phase 3 of the vaccine with 150,000 participants.

Simultaneously, 50,000 people in Iran will participate in cilinical trial phase of the vaccine.

Earlier, speaking to IRNA, he said as the Minister of Health had previously stated and the President had emphasized, there are four different ways to supply the coronavirus vaccine, including direct purchase from a foreign country, procurement from the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, a joint production with a Cuban company as well as domestic production of the vaccine.

The arrangements for the joint production of the vaccine with a foreign country have been pursued. He noted that Iran set conditions for conducting a human clinical trial of the vaccine is that it should be jointly produced and its technology should be transferred to Iran, he added.

One of the well-known institutions in Cuba, which has old cooperation with the Pasteur Institute of Iran in the field of vaccine production for many years, accepted to kick off the joint venture, he noted.

Cuba has successfully completed phase one of the human clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine, the second phase of the human clinical study is currently being carried out under the supervision of the Pasteur Institute of Iran in the Latin American country, he said, adding that it will be continued in Iran within the coming months.

