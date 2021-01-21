Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Baghdad

Extending the sympathy of the Iranian people and government to the government and people of Iraq, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Takfiri terrorism has once again targeted Iraq and intends to disrupt the peace and stability of it to provide a pretext for the foreign presence there.

Khatibzadeh stressed Iran's support for the Iraqi government, stability, and unity, as well as the measures taken by the Iraqi security forces, to restore security and arrest the perpetrators and to uproot Takfiri ideology.

He said that as before, Iran is ready to provide Iraq with any help needed to fight terrorism and extremism.

Iraqi officials have said that the first suicidal terrorist blew himself up after pretending to be sick and people gathering around him, and the second terrorist exploded himself when people were trying to help the injured.

According to Iraqi media reports, 21 have been killed and 44 others have been injured during the twin suicide attacks in Baghdad.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish