Europe must stop stonewalling revival of JCPOA

The European powers, who signed the nuclear agreement, adopted a weak stance when it came to preserving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and they did nothing to help Iran circumvent illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

On 2 April 2015, the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) and Iran, in a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, reached an agreement to lift most of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programs extending for at least ten years.

US President Donald Trump reimposed the sanctions in November 2018 after leaving the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May the same year. The American officials ignored the fact that the deal had been verified by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the form of its Resolution 2231.

The upcoming US administration under President-elect Joe Biden says that they intend to revive the international agreement, but certain Arab countries in the Persian Gulf and Israel have mobilized their capacity to get in the way of returning of the US to the nuclear deal. There are also some signs from the green continent, which show the Europeans pursue their disloyal way of action, when it comes to Iran.

In a new example of such negative moves, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed that "Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity."

Such an anti-Iran stance upholds the report that says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged French President Emmanuel Macron to negotiate with Biden over Iran's nuclear program.

The European powers, who could not have a big share in West Asia and milk the region, want to take the opportunity of the time-being when Biden has not yet taken over the White House.

The European states have been unable to push ahead their own agenda, because they have been in a weak position in pursuing Trump to accept their opinions, but they pretend that they play like a strong international player.

They should remember that Iran paid the price of fighting terrorism in the West Asia region, and if the Iranians failed to stop terrorist groups, the Europeans might fight terrorists and extremists in the heart of Europe; so, they should be grateful for Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, who could defeat the terrorists in the region.

Therefore, the Europeans are expected to stop hindering in the way of Iran's come back to international trade.

