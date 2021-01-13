Iran, Ivory Coast red crescent societies call for cooperation

During the meeting which was held in Ivory Coast, Hemmati elaborated on IRCS activities inside Iran and outside the country, saying that over the last 10 months, IRCS has exercised partnership in fighting COVID-19.

Referring to his visit to Iranian technical clinics in Ivory Coast, saying necessary measures should be taken for renovating equipment in the clinic and presenting professional services.

Meanwhile, Léonce DA said: “We are proud that the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as one of the most important and longstanding partners, is working with Ivory Coast and is one of the few countries that provide humanitarian services."

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish