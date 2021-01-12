Iran, Russia review conditions in Persian Gulf

According to the Russian foreign minister, the two senior politicians also discussed issues of Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

The process of resolving Middle East issues was discussed in the meeting as well.

No further details have been released about the meeting.

Russia has been paying careful attention to the security and stability of the strategic region of the Middle East. Even two years ago, Moscow proposed a plan for providing security in the sensitive region.

Russian Foreign Minister said on December 5, 2020, that the conditions in the Middle East are severely worrying.

